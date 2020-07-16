An eventful five-year tenure is coming to an end for the Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic as Roman Catholic bishop of Greensburg.
Early today, Pope Francis announced the appointment of Malesic, 59, to succeed now-Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez as bishop of Cleveland. Malesic was to be formally introduced there with events to be live-streamed on the Greensburg diocesan Facebook page.
“A great loss for us,” Patrick J. Williams posted on Facebook shortly after the 6 a.m. announcement. Williams is administrator of the Friends of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Facebook page, promoting that parish in suburban Indiana, and worked for the Apostolate for Family Consecration, a lay Catholic effort to promote families.
Others shared Williams’ sentiment on the St. Bernard page.
The Cleveland diocese covers 3,414 square miles in eight northeastern Ohio counties, including the cities of Cleveland and Akron. It has a total population of 2,774,113, of whom 682,948 or 24 percent are Catholic.
Malesic was the fifth bishop of Greensburg, a diocese covering 3,334 square miles in Indiana, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Fayette counties. It has a population of 641,041, of whom 137,641 or 21 percent are Catholic.
Malesic is to be installed as the 12th bishop of Cleveland a month after his 60th birthday, on Sept. 14 at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral there.
He fills a vacancy that existed in Cleveland, Ohio’s largest Catholic diocese, since Perez was installed in February in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest diocese and the principal Roman Catholic see in the Keystone State.
Malesic previously had been named by Pope Francis in 2015 from a former role as judicial vicar of the Diocese of Harrisburg to succeed now-Bishop Emeritus Lawrence Brandt.
He had to tackle a developing opioid crisis, writing a pastoral letter on the topic in 2017; deal with the local fallout of the state grand jury investigation into a clergy abuse crisis; and cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of Catholic and other churches for two months.
His last public appearance in Indiana County came July 1, as part of a tour of the four counties of his diocese to announce a $2.4 million gift being made by an anonymous donor to the 12 diocesan parochial schools including St. Bernard in White Township.
“This is a major opportunity for our Catholic schools,” Bishop Edward C. Malesic said about what is being called the Saint Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership. “Our gratitude is immense.”
The Greensburg diocese said it is the largest donation ever received from a single family. It is being combined with $1.7 million donated by more than 100 individuals and businesses participating in Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program, to provide $4.1 million in scholarships and tuition assistance.
On Aug. 16, 2017, Malesic came to St. Thomas More University Parish, near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, for a program based on the topic of his “Pastoral Letter on the Drug Abuse Crisis: From Death and Despair to Life and Hope,” in response to the opioid epidemic in the region.
In his letter, Malesic called on the people of the diocese to take action against the opioid scourge and outlined diocesan and parish efforts focused on prayer, education and cooperative actions with social service agencies already engaged in the fight against addiction.
Meanwhile, a statewide grand jury was into its second year of investigating the handling of sexual abuse claims in six of the state’s eight dioceses, including Greensburg.
The grand jury began its work under former Attorney General Kathleen Kane and was inherited by her successor Josh Shapiro. Its focus included cases that dated back to 1947, four years before the Diocese of Greensburg was created out of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
After it was issued on Aug. 14, 2018, Malesic responded with a homily recorded for presentation the following weekend in churches throughout his diocese.
“The report gave a mostly critical overview of how past leadership sometimes misjudged the gravity of child sexual abuse,” Malesic said. “Looking back, we should have known better and done better, but we didn’t. Long ago, in the Diocese of Greensburg, priests were sometimes moved by bishops even when it was clear that these priests had abused children. This cannot be accepted: it is a cause of shame for us.”
Malesic also said, “as ashamed as I am of the disgusting misconduct revealed in the grand jury report, I am truly proud of the victims who came forward to tell their story.”
Malesic announced a listening tour involving members of his Safe Environment Advisory Council. He hoped to hear from parishioners in seven locations throughout the diocese, including St. Bernard on Nov. 29, 2018.
More than 100 did attend the session there, but Malesic was in the hospital, recovering from what the diocese termed a mild heart attack the previous weekend. He underwent a cardiac catheterization the day after the St. Bernard session.
As bishop of Greensburg, Malesic is on the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, as well as the boards of Saint Vincent Seminary and Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and Seton Hill University in Greensburg. He also is a member of Christian Associates of Southwest Pennsylvania, an ecumenical organization involving bishops and judicatory executives of Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox denominations throughout the Pittsburgh region.
He also is a member of two panels under the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance and the Subcommittee for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe.
Malesic was one of four children born in Harrisburg to Joseph A. and the late Elizabeth Schatt Malesic, and raised in a factory town near the state capital. His father is of Slovenian descent, his mother of German descent.
Two siblings are deceased, Joseph Malesic Jr. and Margaret R. Malesic, while his brother Robert lives in Hummelstown and his father, now 102, is reported to be still quite active and living near Hershey.
Malesic graduated in 1978 from Central Dauphin East High School near Harrisburg, and attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville as a biology major for three years prior to entering the seminary program at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio.
There he received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy in 1983 and was awarded a master of divinity degree in 1987.
He was ordained by then-Harrisburg Bishop William H. Keeler as a deacon on May 24, 1986, and as a priest on May 30, 1987. He served various parish and campus chaplaincy roles before being sent in 1996 by then-Bishop Nicholas C. Dattilo to study canon law at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he received his licentiate in canon law in 1998.