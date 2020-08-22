The Rev. Father Edward Malesic, the bishop and spiritual leader of Catholics in Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland and Fayette counties, will offer his public farewell in a service to be streamed online at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 on the diocesan website.
Viewers may find the bishop’s Mass at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org, on Facebook and on YouTube.
In-person participation in the Mass will be dramatically limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect the health and safety of the faithful. But people will be able to engage in the farewell by sending messages and photos for inclusion in the online production of the virtual Mass. Those who wish to participate may visit www.DioceseofGreensburg.org/BishopFarewell for details on writing a message and sending as many as three photos or a video link. Well-wishers under age 18 must have assistance of a parent or guardian when posting their messages to the bishop.
Malesic was named last month by Pope Francis to lead the Diocese of Cleveland.
He will be installed as the 12th bishop of Cleveland at a 2 p.m. Mass Sept. 14 at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Cleveland. The Mass also will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Greensburg website and Facebook.
The people of the Diocese of Greensburg are asked to keep Malesic, the Diocese of Greensburg and the Diocese of Cleveland in their prayers in the coming weeks.