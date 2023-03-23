The Malian Ambassador to the United States, Sekou Berthé, visited Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to build a partnership between IUP and the University of Mali as well as give two public presentations.
Berthé met with IUP officials Tuesday to begin discussions on developing a memorandum of understanding between the University of Mali and IUP. Berthé said his goal is to establish a direct partnership with IUP that would involve a student exchange program and teacher training program.
“One of the goals is to work out a memorandum of understanding between IUP and the University of Mali so we can bring more students here,” Berthé said. “We also want to try to have a kind of professional training in English. ... I hope to have this kind of student-to-student and staff-to-staff partnership. Faculty staff members from Mali could visit IUP, and IUP staff members could visit universities in Mali.”
Berthé proposed the partnership during a discussion with IUP President Michael Driscoll, Provost Lara Luetkehans, Interim Dean of the Eberly College of Business Prashanth Bharadwaj and Associate Vice President of the Office of International Education Michele Petrucci.
The discussion was preliminary, and there is no timeline as to when such a partnership could take place, according to Michelle Fryling, IUP’s executive director of media relations. IUP plans to continue discussions on whether such a partnership is viable, Fryling said.
Berthé said he and IUP officials will continue those discussions through virtual meetings, which he hopes will develop into an MOU.
“You have Malian students who may be very much interested in studying here,” Berthé said. “Students come (to IUP) from Kuwait, for example, and from Africa. ... But there are (very few) Malian students here, if any. So, we have to find ways to bring Malian students here.”
IUP presently has zero students from Mali, a landlocked country in Western Africa, according to IUP finance and economics professor Yaya Sissoko. At its peak, IUP has had up to five Malian students, Sissoko said.
“You can make more friends through education than foes,” Berthé said. “I truly believe in that. So, through education, let’s build a pragmatic partnership so both countries can benefit mutually.”
This isn’t the first time a Malian ambassador has tried to develop such a partnership with IUP. In April 2017, former Malian Ambassador to the U.S. Tiéna Coulibaly visited IUP to establish an exchange program with the University of Bamako.
Coulibaly was unable to meet with IUP officials, however, because he was appointed to minister of defense during his visit and had to rush back to Washington, D.C., to catch the first flight back to Mali.
Coulibaly, who was also supposed to give a public presentation, said he regretted not being able to speak to students but added he would make sure the new ambassador would speak to students and fulfill a university partnership.
Sissoko invited the following Malian ambassador, Mahamadou Nimaga, to IUP in 2020 to pick up where Coulibaly left off, but Nimaga was unable to make it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berthé said his visit to IUP was a success, however, because he was able to get the ball rolling on developing a university partnership as well as give two public presentations Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sissoko initially invited Berthé to IUP to develop a partnership with the University of Mali, but Berthé’s two public presentations were sponsored by IUP’s Pan-African Studies program.
Berthé gave his first presentation, titled “West and Central Africa at the Crossroads of Global Security Challenges,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lenoard Hall, Room B-11. Roughly 80 people attended the event, according to Pan-African Studies program coordinator Marveta Ryan-Sams.
During his first presentation, Berthé discussed local rebels and international networks such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda operating in Sub-Saharan Africa; U.S. and European cooperation with African governments on security issues; Mali’s new draft constitution that was formally presented Feb. 27; and the upcoming 2024 presidential elections in Mali.
Berthé gave his second presentation, titled “Economic Matters and Investment Opportunities in Mali, West Africa,” at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in Leonard Hall, Room B-11.
During his second presentation, Berthé discussed Mali’s economy as well as investment opportunities in Mali such as foreign direct investment from the U.S., among other things.
Berthé said he hoped his presentations taught people more about Africa and Mali, as many people in the U.S. aren’t familiar with the continent or country.
“This is a young student body,” Berthé said. “So eventually, some will be (investors) traveling all over the world. Some will be political leaders. Some will be involved in many different fields. So, this is an opportunity to let them know where Mali is, what Mali can offer to them and what we can get from the U.S. for our mutual benefit.”
Ambassador Berthé began his career working with Amnesty International, a human rights non-governmental organization, in Mali’s capital city of Bamako, where he promoted education on human rights and advocated for the protection of human rights activists.
For most of his career, he was a professor at the University of Law and Political Sciences in Bamako, teaching constitutional law, international law and international relations. He was appointed as ambassador in June 2022 after serving for several months as the special counsel to the President of the Transition of the Republic of Mali.