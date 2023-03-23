Malian Ambassador to the United States Sekou Berthé visits IUP

Malian Ambassador to the United States Sekou Berthé, left, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania finance and economics professor Yaya Sissoko ate at the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP following Berthé’s meeting with university administration Tuesday to develop a partnership between IUP and the University of Mali.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

The Malian Ambassador to the United States, Sekou Berthé, visited Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to build a partnership between IUP and the University of Mali as well as give two public presentations.

Berthé met with IUP officials Tuesday to begin discussions on developing a memorandum of understanding between the University of Mali and IUP. Berthé said his goal is to establish a direct partnership with IUP that would involve a student exchange program and teacher training program.