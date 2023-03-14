Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Pan-African Studies program is sponsoring Malian Ambassador to the United States Sekou Berthé to conduct a free, public presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Jane Leonard Hall, room B-11.
In his presentation “West and Central Africa at the Crossroads of Global Security Challenges,” Ambassador Berthé will address how African governments work with American and European partners to address local rebels and international terrorist groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa.