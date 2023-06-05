Bill Geiger, Indiana Rotary Club president, and Jeff Smith and Ashlee Kennedy, AMBA Wellness Program chairs, announced June 17 is this year’s AMBA Wellness Program event.
Bill Geiger, Indiana Rotary Club president, and Jeff Smith and Ashlee Kennedy, AMBA Wellness Program chairs, announced June 17 is this year’s AMBA Wellness Program event.
It will be 6 to 10 a.m. at the Indiana Mall.
Indiana Rotary has been the sponsor of the annual blood analysis program for many years, according to Smith and Kennedy.
As in previous years, Indiana Rotary is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to offer the comprehensive blood test screening program.
Quest offers physicians a test menu that is industry leading in breadth and innovation. Quest’s test menu ranges from routine biological tests to complex and specialized molecular and gene-based testing as well as anatomic pathology.
Those interested in participating in this year’s diagnostic offering are asked to call Quest at 1-800-234-8888 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make their appointment and receive instructions to be prepared for the appointment. All participants must be registered in advance; walk-ins are not permitted.
Indiana Rotary is a service organization of professionals, business owners and operators, and other community leaders. Rotary International, begun in 1905 in Chicago, now has more than 1.2 million members internationally, organized in local clubs.
Indiana Rotary meets the second and fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m. These meetings are for fellowship; learning about community; regional and international issues; and organizing fundraising activities to support projects to strengthen and enhance the local community.
The local club’s largest annual fundraiser, the Rotary Luxury Raffle, has raised more than half a million dollars for community programs.
Anyone interested in joining Indiana Rotary or for more information may speak with one of the members at the AMBA blood testing event, or visit www.indianarotary.org.
