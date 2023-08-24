An Apollo area resident heavily involved in the annual Bushy Run Battlefield re-enactment has been named by Gov. Josh Shapiro to the board of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.

Rob Malley, of Washington Township, Westmoreland County, a member of the board of directors of Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society, was named by the governor along with individuals from across the commonwealth, notably including Andrew Masich, president and CEO of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.