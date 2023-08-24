An Apollo area resident heavily involved in the annual Bushy Run Battlefield re-enactment has been named by Gov. Josh Shapiro to the board of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
Rob Malley, of Washington Township, Westmoreland County, a member of the board of directors of Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society, was named by the governor along with individuals from across the commonwealth, notably including Andrew Masich, president and CEO of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
In a June 1 letter posted on the Pgh Museums website, BRBHS President Bonnie Ramus sought to “acknowledge and make special notation of the huge effort and work provided by Rob Malley” as spokesman for the battlefield re-enactment held earlier this month at the state historic site in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.
“From August 2022 until now Rob has spent a tremendous amount of time and energy to ensure that this event will be the best that can be by organizing various working committees, engaging with the re-enactors, as well as other meaningful duties,” Ramus wrote.
Others named as commissioners by the governor include Pittsburgh attorney Hayley Haldeman, who was named to chair the commission; former York mayor C. Kim Bracey; Swarthmore College Professor Allison Dorsey; William V. Lewis Jr. of Pittston, who chairs the state historical marker selection panel for the Pennsylvania State Historical Preservation Office; Caleb M. Pifer, executive director of Erie’s Hagen History Center; Randell H. Spackman of West Chester, interim executive director of the Chadds Ford Historical Society; and Philadelphia real estate developer Ken Weinstein.
They join state Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin (an “ex officio” represented by Susan Banks), and commissioners appointed by the General Assembly: Sens. Michele Brooks (R-Mercer County) and Tim Kearney (D-Delaware County) and Reps. Robert F. Matzie (D-Beaver County) and Parke Wentling (R-Mercer County).
