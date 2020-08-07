An Indiana man has been arrested on aggravated assault and other charges after a shooting incident at Taco Bell, 1105 Oakland Ave., late Friday morning.
Indiana Borough police reported that Todd Jakosh, who turns 33 on Sunday, fired three rounds from a handgun at a woman, but no one was injured during the shooting. Police did not identify the woman.
Police said Jakosh fled the scene after the 10:26 a.m. incident in a black Mazda SUV, but he was later located in White Township with the help of state police from the Indiana barracks and the Indiana County Sheriff’s office.
IBPD said Jakosh was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
Police said Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi approved the aggravated assault charge as well as counts of terroristic threats and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
Jakosh already was out of jail on $20,000 unsecured bond, awaiting a preliminary hearing Sept. 2 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell on charges of simple assault, harassment and two counts of criminal mischief following a July 7 incident investigated by state police in White Township.