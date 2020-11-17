A Derry Township man faces a preliminary hearing next month on charges that he ran down a rare albino deer and made it appear on social media as if he legally shot it during the state’s archery season.
According to court papers, Stone Patrick Kepple, 23, faces a preliminary arraignment Dec. 1 and then a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16 before Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik on charges involving the deaths of three deer, one outside of the legal archery season and two others during a season when only one deer may be bagged with a required antlerless license or permit.
Kepple, who lives in the Bradenville area of the township, posted a picture of himself with the albino deer on Facebook, then later took the post down.
State Game Warden Christopher Reidmiller said he went to Kepple’s home on Oct. 12 to investigate, after being made aware of the social media post.
“In the subsequent comments on the post Kepple claims that he took the albino deer in archery season,” Reidmiller wrote in his affidavit filed with Bilik. “There was no trauma or blood on the deer’s coat that would be typical of a legal archery harvest.”
Instead, the game warden continued, “I observed white deer hair on the front and rear bumper of (Kepple’s) vehicle consistent with the coat of the deer in the Facebook post. I also observed front-end damage to Kepple’s vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Cruze.”
According to the affidavit, Kepple stated that he struck the albino deer with his car on Oct. 8 along Alexandria Street in Derry Borough, as he was on his way to work.
“He placed the deer in the back of his car and continued to work and completed his shift,” Reidmiller wrote. “After work Kepple acquired a 2B antlerless tag,” covering Allegheny County and portions of several neighboring counties, including the Murrysville area in Westmoreland County.
The Derry area is in zone 2C, as is part of southern Indiana County. The rest of Indiana County is split between zones 2D (also covering Armstrong County as well as Kiski Valley communities in Westmoreland County) and 2E (which also reaches into parts of Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties).
“Kepple took the albino antlerless deer to a taxidermist in Masontown (Fayette County) to get it mounted,” Reidmiller said. “Kepple admitted that he did not at anytime contact the Game Commission to acquire a road kill permit as required by law. A query of Game Commission records confirmed this.”
Kepple also was quoted by Reidmiller as saying on Sept. 16 that he and his then-fiancee saw a velvet antlered deer dead on the side of the road.
“Kepple placed the deer in the back of his car and took it home to practice taxidermy,” Reidmiller wrote. As was the case with the albino deer, Kepple admitted he did not acquire a road kill permit.
Finally, according to the affidavit, Kepple said he shot and killed an antlered deer with a compound bow on Sept. 30 in Murrysville. That would have been within the Sept. 19-Nov. 14 limit for archery deer in area 2B.
In that case, he told Reidmiller, he took the deer home and used his fiancee’s antlered deer tag and placed it on the deer.
“When questioned why he used (her) tag, he stated that he was being selfish and wanted to keep hunting this season,” Reidmiller wrote. “On Oct. 12, State Game Warden Chris Bence went to the taxidermist in Masontown to seize the antlerless albino deer hide and the 5-by-6 antlered deer mount along with the associated big game kill tags.”
Reidmiller said the fiancee’s antlered tag for the 2020-21 season was attached to the antlered mount, along with a 2B tag in Kepple’s name.
Kepple faces misdemeanor counts of an unlawful big game kill during a closed season and two kills of big game beyond daily/season limits, and summary counts of possessing a license tag or kill tag belonging to his fiancee, exercising the privilege of a permit without obtaining such a permit, and failure to attach a tag to a big game kill.
According to court papers, Kepple accepted a certified summons from Bilik on Oct. 12.