The last of three people involved in southwestern Indiana County neighborhood dispute that escalated from a free running dog to an animal killing to the hurling of Molotov cocktails will face sentencing for his role in the incident.
Robert McConnell, of Route 217, Burrell Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, and cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor, and averted a non-jury trial that had been scheduled for Wednesday morning.
McConnell was at the center of the violence that unfolded May 28, 2020, when he shot at two dogs, killing one of them, when they ran from neighbor Sofia Herdman’s property and chased a fox and its babies on his property, state police said.
Early May 30, McConnell was awakened when a bottle hit the side of his house. The bottle, filled with gasoline and wrapped in a flaming cloth, broke on the ground and burst into a “fireball,” he told investigators.
A second Molotov cocktail was found intact on McConnell’s lawn the following morning.
Investigators had earlier looked into Herdman’s complaint about McConnell — after she went onto his property after dark and found the body of her slain dog in a shallow grave — and traced the firebombing to Derrick Weber, of Greensburg, after tracing social media messages reflecting his threats against Herdman’s neighbor.
McConnell, 72, was ordered Wednesday to appear before Martin for sentencing on June 30, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi reported.
Both Herdman and Weber were convicted earlier.
District Judge Robert Bell found Herdman, 21, guilty of a summary count of failing to confine her dogs at a hearing July 15 in Blairsville District Court and assessed $142.75 in fines and court costs.
Weber, 21, was found guilty attempted arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief by Martin following a non-jury trial last week. Weber also is scheduled for sentencing June 30.