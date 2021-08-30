A Smicksburg man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence after another Smicksburg man died following an accident at 5:38 p.m. Friday at 1350 Barnard Road, West Mahoning Township, according to state police.
A news release issued by state police at Punxsutawney reported a vehicle driven by Joshua J. Brink, 32, left the eastern side of the road and he over-corrected, traveling back across the road and striking an embankment.
Troopers said as the vehicle continued traveling on the west side of Barnard Road, it struck a lawnmower being operated by Douglas Samuel Dalessio, 52, and continued through several bushes before coming to a stop.
Dalessio was transported from the scene to Allegheny General Hospital, where state police said he passed away from his injuries.
Police charged Brink with a felony count of homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death not properly licensed and aggravated assault by vehicle, as well as a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter and “other offenses.”
Police said Brink is incarcerated at the Indiana County Jail with straight bail set at $100,000.
Court records for the case were not yet listed online at the time of Gazette publication.