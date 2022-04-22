An Indiana man has been charged with forging signatures on petitions filed on behalf of a Democratic candidate for state House.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Thursday that Jonathan Carson Midkiff, 18, is alleged to have forged approximately 10 signatures on the nominating petition for Brian Doyle, who seeks his party’s nod to go against incumbent Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, in the 62nd Legislative District.
That would be out of at least 300 signatures Doyle’s campaign would have had to file with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Late Thursday night, Doyle’s campaign issued an apology “for the distrust brought on by this individual’s actions, and we will be taking measures to ensure nothing like this happens within our campaign again.”
According to a docket filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, Midkiff is awaiting a preliminary hearing on four misdemeanor counts filed by Indiana County detectives on Thursday.
The district attorney stressed that there was no evidence that Doyle had any knowledge of these forgeries, that there was no indication of voter fraud as actual votes were not involved, and that no other petitions have been brought into question.
Doyle’s campaign acknowledged learning “that a volunteer formerly involved with our campaign allegedly forged voters’ signatures on at least one of our nominating petitions. This individual is no longer involved with our campaign and has been contacted by the authorities to face the proper consequences.”
Manzi said Midkiff was charged with first-degree misdemeanors of forgery and tampering with records or identification, a second-degree misdemeanor of tampering with public records or information, and a third-degree misdemeanor of unsworn falsification to authorities.
A county detective said two of the purported signers have been living outside of Indiana County since 2021 and one is incapacitated and unable to sign documents.
Manzi said other purported signers advised Chief County Detective Bradley Shields that they did not sign this petition.
The docket said the offenses in question allegedly happened on March 26, two days before the deadline to file petitions with the Department of State.
Manzi said a complaint about the alleged forgery was filed earlier this month with his office, prompting an investigation by Shields.
“We have not received complaints on any other ones,” Manzi told the Gazette Thursday afternoon.
In his campaign’s statement, Doyle is quoted: “My campaign is committed to working for the people of Indiana. We will not let the actions of one of our workers deter us from building a coalition that is dedicated to making our community a better and more inclusive place. We met the legal requirement of legitimate signatures despite this setback and this allegation is not a reflection of our campaign.”
The Democratic legislative candidate said his campaign is committed to moving forward from this incident and continuing to focus on having essential discussions about issues facing families every day, saying “hardworking Indiana County residents deserve property tax relief, proper education funding, and affordable healthcare.”
Manzi also stressed that, at this point, Midkiff has only been charged and remains innocent until proven guilty under the laws of the commonwealth.
Struzzi declined comment.
Department of State officials could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.