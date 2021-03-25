A White Township man has pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of a child in the wounding of his infant son a year ago.
James Melvin Williamson Sr., 22, entered his plea Wednesday before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco.
He also had been charged with a felony count of discharge of a firearm in an occupied structure and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, in the Feb. 1, 2020, shooting of his then-4-month-old son.
State police said the child was struck with a ricocheting slug from a 9-mm handgun Williamson pulled from a hip holster in his home along College Lodge Road. Police said the bullet went through the cushion of a couch and through a child safety seat, passing through the boy’s upper body.
The boy was hospitalized for “significant injuries,” investigators said.
Investigators determined that Williamson properly owned and possessed the gun, but improperly withdrew it from that holster.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said a pre-trial investigation report will precede sentencing, which, according to court papers, has been scheduled for June 7 at 8:30 a.m. Initially, Williamson was detained at the Indiana County Jail with bond set at $25,000, but later, amid a judicial emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bond was reduced to $2,500 and made unsecured, setting him free.