YOUNG TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Indiana, and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an Indiana area man at a limestone quarry along Coleman Road, between Iselin and West Lebanon in Young Township, Indiana County.
According to social media contacts, including a site called Meal Train which seeks to provide food to families in need, he was identified as Eric Komlosky, who was described on Meal Train as “the father of 3 amazing kids and husband to Stacy for 20 years” and the sole provider for this family.
The coroner and state police could not be reached Friday night to verify the information.
Meal Train is seeking to raise $3,500 and had raised $1,640 as of Friday evening.
On Friday at approximately 10:27 a.m., state police said, first responders were dispatched to Ridge Limestone Inc., for a physical rescue of a person who had become entrapped in a limestone hopper.
Despite the efforts of first responders, troopers said, the man, an employee of Ridge Limestone Inc., was pronounced dead at the scene. State police said no foul play is suspected and next-of-kin notifications were pending.
A spokesman for state police in Indiana said the cause and manner of death will be determined following the results of an autopsy to be conducted Friday.
Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook Friday night that “we were dispatched to a call no one wants to endure from any angle of a work environment, emergency responder, and most of all, the family of the victim. We send many thoughts and strong prayers to the Komlosky family as they struggle to fight the days, weeks, and months ahead. This family lost a true loved one, and a soul provider of their family — a husband, and a daddy.”
Relatives and friends of Komlosky also posted their tributes on his Facebook page.
Other assisting agencies included Lifestat Ambulance Service Inc., and volunteer firefighters from Coal Run-McIntyre, Elderton and Saltsburg, as well as the coroner’s office.
