YOUNG TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Indiana, and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an Indiana area man at a limestone quarry along Coleman Road, between Iselin and West Lebanon in Young Township, Indiana County.

According to social media contacts, including a site called Meal Train which seeks to provide food to families in need, he was identified as Eric Komlosky, who was described on Meal Train as “the father of 3 amazing kids and husband to Stacy for 20 years” and the sole provider for this family.