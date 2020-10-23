CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Indiana-area man has died of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon along Warren Road.
State police at the Indiana station said a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air operated by a 56-year-old Indiana-area man was eastbound on Warren Road between Old Route 56 and Brown Road at 5:21 p.m., when it went off the north edge of the roadway, traveled up an embankment, then returned to the highway and crossed it, ending up off of the south edge of the roadway.
There the car crashed into a fence and a tree.
The 66-year-old man, who was a passenger, was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police. He was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance Service and LifeFlight helicopter to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where he was pronounced dead.
The 56-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt and incurred what state police termed moderate injuries. He was extricated by Aultman and Homer City volunteer firefighters and also flown to Forbes Hospital.
Names of the two victims were not released pending notification of relatives. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office is involved in the investigation, as is the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist unit.
Mohney’s Towing was called in to remove the car, which had been disabled in the crash.