The body of a 36-year-old man was discovered just after noon Sunday in a garage along Clark Avenue at Maryland Way in Indiana Borough’s Second Ward, borough police reported.
Investigators were summoned at 12:22 p.m. to a detached cinderblock garage, where “evidence on scene suggested the garage was being used as a makeshift sleeping location,” according to a police news release.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said Sunday evening that the police investigation was continuing. Officers withheld the man’s name.
Police didn’t mention whether they found any signs of natural or accidental death or foul play, but reported that “no threat to public safety exists.”