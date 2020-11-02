GREENSBURG — A Blairsville-area man has been sent to a state prison for up to six years for a 2019 traffic crash death.
Kullen Gardner, 22, was sentenced Thursday in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court to serve three to six years for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
Gardner pleaded guilty to the charge. He admitted that a Hyundai Santa Fe that he was driving on Route 217 near Curnow Drive on March 1, 2019, collided head-on with a Suzuki SX4 driven by Robert Cochran, of Indiana Avenue, Blairsville.
Cochran, 77, was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene of the crash, according to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.
A 77-year-old female passenger in Cochran’s vehicle, whose name was withheld by police, was sent by helicopter to a trauma center in Pittsburgh for treatment. For pleading guilty to causing her injuries, Gardner was ordered to serve a concurrent prison term of two to six years for aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.
Gardner also was ordered to serve four years on probation for vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle, and was assessed $1,798.30 in fines and costs of prosecution. No further sentence was ordered for his guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs.
Five other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement, court records show.