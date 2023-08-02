Cowanshannock Township fire aftermath

What started as a garage fire Monday night caused extensive damage to this house in Cowanshannock Township, on the Armstrong side of the Indiana County line.

 BILL BLOSE/Kittanning Leader Times

COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A man suffered burns that required him to be transported via medical helicopter Monday evening following a house fire in Cowanshannock Township, according to a report issued by alerts@alertpage.ealertgov.com.

Fire crews battled what started as a garage fire around 8 p.m. Monday. The blaze’s heat was so extreme that it melted the siding on the nearby house at 424 Powers Cross Road, near Rural Valley Borough.