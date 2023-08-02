COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A man suffered burns that required him to be transported via medical helicopter Monday evening following a house fire in Cowanshannock Township, according to a report issued by alerts@alertpage.ealertgov.com.
Fire crews battled what started as a garage fire around 8 p.m. Monday. The blaze’s heat was so extreme that it melted the siding on the nearby house at 424 Powers Cross Road, near Rural Valley Borough.
Homeowners Bill and Tammy Powers were reported to have lost everything in the fire. Bill Powers was the burn patient and was transported to an unspecified hospital.
The fire was eventually extinguished at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday. Armstrong 911 said companies responding included Rural Valley Volunteer Fire Co., Rayburn Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Dept., and Plumville District Volunteer Fire Dept. out of Indiana County.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8:10 p.m. to standby in Plumville.
Bill Blose is a staff photographer for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.