Police are seeking a suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning a White Township apartment complex.
At about 12:15 a.m., members of the Indiana barracks were dispatched to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of the 300 block of Medlar Drive, which is within The Verge I apartment complex, behind the Regency shopping plaza.
Upon arrival, police observed several people and vehicles fleeing the area. Approximately 200 to 250 people were observed in the area, police reported.
Troopers then located the victim, a 19-year-old man from Aliquippa, on the ground in a parking lot as he was receiving aid from bystanders. Citizens’ Ambulance Service personnel responded, and the victim was flown by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian.
The victim was shot several times and is listed in critical condition, though he is expected to survive.
Troopers are continuing to work to obtain a description of the suspect or suspects.
Among evidence recovered at the scene were 13 empty 9 mm shell casings and an unloaded Taurus .380-caliber pistol. A nearby vehicle was also struck by at least two rounds during the shooting.
The Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units and the Troop A Forensic Services Unit were assisted on scene by Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr., the Indiana Borough Police Department and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information is urged to immediately contact state police at (724) 357-1960.