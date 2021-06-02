Troopers are investigating after a 32-year-old Glen Campbell man fled from a Blairsville police officer late Monday afternoon in Indiana County.
On Monday at 5:44 p.m., an officer with the Blairsville Police Department requested assistance with a vehicle pursuit that was initiated in Blairsville, state police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Tuesday morning.
Greenfield said the Blairsville officer had initiated pursuit after a PennDOT query showed that the suspect vehicle, a red Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV, displayed a registration plate registered to a Volkswagen.
The suspect was not identified at press time, nor was a court docket available. Greenfield said it was also learned that the suspect’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was suspended.
As the Blairsville officer continued to pursue, Greenfield said, the Mitsubishi traveled north in the southbound lanes of Route 119 in the Coral-Graceton area, then exited Route 119 and began to travel north on the Hoodlebug Trail. When entering the area of the Hoodlebug Trail, the Mitsubishi struck a ditch and sustained minor to moderate impact damage.
The state police spokesman said the pursuit, which involved only the pursuing Blairsville officer and the suspect vehicle, concluded after the Mitsubishi re-entered Route 119 in Center Township. The suspect then jumped out of the moving vehicle, which came to rest facing north in the southbound lanes within the 5000 block of SR 119 with its passenger-side tires against the concrete barrier. The suspect then jumped over the barrier and fled east across the northbound lanes of SR 119 and into a wooded area.
At approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, Indiana Patrol Unit members arrived at the scene and began to conduct an area canvass for the suspect. An officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission also responded to assist. A trooper then observed the suspect fleeing on foot in the wooded area.
Greenfield said the suspect quickly surrendered to the trooper and was taken into custody without incident.
While rendering aid to the suspect, troopers believed he had sustained a head injury when he jumped out of the moving vehicle during the pursuit and struck his head against the concrete barrier. The suspect was treated by EMS and flown to Forbes Hospital for treatment.
Upon consultation with Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, troopers were investigating Tuesday and preparing charges against the suspect relating to the pursuit and crash.