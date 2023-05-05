An Indiana man is in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after allegedly communicating threatening content and directing a threat toward Indiana Area Junior High School.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Edward Michael Gamboa Jr., 39, was arraigned at 7:15 a.m. Friday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on a third-degree felony count of terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience.
In a statement on the district website, the Indiana Area School District said the threat was directed toward the junior high building Thursday night "while students and staff were at home," and that an arrest had been made by IBPD.
The district said it was confident "there is no active threat and we can resume a normal Friday schedule.
"Regardless, the Indiana Area Junior High School staff will be on heightened alert and the Borough Police will be present at arrival, dismissal and throughout the day (Friday)," the district statement continued. "We continue to be proud of our partnership and will always be working cooperatively for district-wide safety."
IBPD said it worked cooperatively with the district and Indiana County District Attorney’s Office "to achieve immediate and safe closure to this investigative effort," in its statement Friday morning.
"We thank our school administrators for their prompt reporting and commitment to school safety," Chief Justin Schawl said.
Steffee scheduled a preliminary hearing for Gamboa for May 16 at 10:45 a.m.
According to the state courts website, there were 12 "inactive" dockets referring to Gamboa, nine for traffic violations, three for non-traffic matters, dating back to 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.