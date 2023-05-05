school threat arrest logo

An Indiana man is in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after allegedly communicating threatening content and directing a threat toward Indiana Area Junior High School.

Indiana Borough Police Department said Edward Michael Gamboa Jr., 39, was arraigned at 7:15 a.m. Friday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on a third-degree felony count of terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience.