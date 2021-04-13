CLYDE — A Clearfield County man has been lodged in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after allegedly firing a 9 mm handgun at a passing vehicle Saturday afternoon on Route 22 at Harry Boring Road in West Wheatfield Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said no one was injured in the 5:39 p.m. incident just west of the village of Clyde, after which Elijah Nicklas Helmick, 23, of Osceola Mills, was taken into custody.
Greenfield said state police Troop A at Indiana received a report from a 31-year-old Derry, Westmoreland County, woman of a shooting at her 2015 Jeep Renegade from someone in a white Volkswagen that also was westbound on Route 22.
The woman was traveling with two 31-year-old males from Derry; an 8-year-old female from Derry; and a 12-year-old female from Latrobe.
Upon inspecting their vehicle, troopers observed a single bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door just under the window. The bullet was found to have lodged in the door and did not enter the passenger compartment.
Several minutes later, according to Greenfield, Helmick also contacted Troop A and reported that he had shot at a vehicle, and that he was now in the area of Power Plant Road, some seven miles away.
State police said a responding Indiana Patrol Unit member located Helmick and his 2015 Volkswagen CC sedan, and found a single shell casing inside the vehicle on its back seat.
Troopers said Helmick was detained without incident and a involved Ruger EC95 9 mm firearm was located inside the vehicle and seized.
Upon further investigation, Greenfield said, troopers learned that the occupants of the two vehicles, who were not previously known to each other, had an encounter a short time earlier along Route 22 in Cambria County.
That encounter, which was reported to have involved a traffic violation and a bottle or bottles being thrown from one vehicle at another, remains under investigation.
Greenfield said Helmick was charged with aggravated assault, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or onto a roadway, and possessing instruments of crime. He was arraigned Sunday morning before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on April 21 at 11:30 a.m.