BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Jacob Hankinson, of Black Lick, was lodged at the Indiana County Jail on Aug. 21 to face an arrest warrant for failing to respond to a series of traffic tickets written to him more than one year earlier.
Troopers encountered Hankinson, 21, and found suspected drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Park Drive at Laney Street in Black Lick, according to a police news release.
Although he was incarcerated, Hankinson’s name wasn’t made public because, police said, he hadn’t been charged for the traffic stop.
Police filed a criminal complaint Thursday charging him with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and an unspecified controlled substance and three traffic offenses.
Online court records show Hankinson was written up by state police on Aug. 9, 2019, with four violations including driving an uninspected vehicle, driving an unregistered car and driving with a suspended license.
A five-page summary of court cases involving Hankinson shows he also has unpaid fines and court costs of $444 assessed for two traffic infractions on Jan. 1, 2019.
Hankinson was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on the latest charges on Oct. 7 in Blairsville District Court.