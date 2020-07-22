GILPIN TOWNSHIP — A Leechburg man died in a traffic crash Tuesday evening on Ice Pond Road, the Armstrong County coroner’s office reported.
A southbound Ford Probe GT driven by Christian Cuffia, 26, hit a tree along the road at 7:20 p.m., according to Coroner Brian Myers, who said Cuffia failed to use a seat belt and died of a head injury at the scene.
The coroner said the Gilpin Township police, Parks Township police, Lower Kiski Ambulance Service and the Armstrong County district attorney’s office also responded to the scene of the crash.