BURRELL TOWNSHIP — A Johnstown man was killed Monday when a car ran off Route 22 and overturned several times, officials said this morning.
Leroy Durant Jr., 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about a 10th of a mile west of Palmer Road, the Indiana County coroner’s office said.
A 61-year-old Johnstown man, who was riding in an eastbound 2005 Buick LaCrosse with Durant, was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, state police reported.
Investigators are not certain which man had been driving the car as it climbed Penn View Mountain.
According to the reports, Durant was partially ejected through the sunroof of the car, which came to rest upside down.
The unidentified man, who was said to be in critical condition this morning at the Johnstown hospital, was thrown from the car as it rolled off the highway at 2:30 p.m. Neither man was reported to be wearing a seatbelt.
A team of accident analysis and reconstruction experts from the state police Troop A headquarters in Greensburg closed Route 22 and studied the crash scene for some six hours as part of their investigation.
The Blairsville, Black Lick and Clyde fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics and a crew from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also responded to the scene of the accident.
Nine people have been killed on Indiana County roadways this year, according to records kept by the Gazette. Last year, 13 people lost their lives on county roadways.