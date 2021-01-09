Even though the holidays recently ended, the Christmas spirit lives on in the workshop of John Morganti, of Indiana.
Morganti, a former contractor who also spent a few years as a wood shop teacher in Maryland, has a lot of wood left over from his business. He uses this wood to make free-standing Christmas tree decorations that he then gives out to the community, free of charge.
“It started about 10 years ago,” Morganti said.
“I made one for my wife, who wanted a Christmas tree. I had turned my garage into a shop after I retired, so I got to work.”
From there, Morganti said he began making trees for family members at Christmas and then expanded further and began giving them to children at the YMCA, where he’s a member.
The trees measure about a foot tall and each has a bit of a process when it comes to making them.
“Depending on the thickness of the wood, I can make up to three at a time,” Morganti said. “If the wood’s thin I can stack them and cut more than one at once. I’ll cut them out, paint them then put them on a base and paint it, too.”
The process, Morganti said, takes about six minutes per tree, though he’s usually doing multiple things at once.
“I’ll do the cutting, then paint them or glue them and while the paint and glue is drying I’ll cut more. I’ve also started gluing together scrap pieces and putting them together like a puzzle. It gives it a nice texture and it helps me to not waste any wood.”
Over the past 10 years, Morganti has made countless trees, but this year, “I’ve really gotten crazy with it and cranked a whole bunch out,” he said with a laugh. “There’s not much to do with everything going on, so I made over 2,000 this year and I was able to get 1,700 or so out to people, so I’ve got some left over for next year.”
Morganti never charges for the trees. He gives them away to children or to organizations to help with fundraisers.
“I’ve given some out to help raise money for the Miracle Field at the Y,” he said. “I’ve done vendor shows and have people take as many as they want for a donation.”
The Indiana Mall and Diamond Drug have also received bunches of trees from Morganti to use for fundraising.
“I give out a lot of them and they use them for decorating contests that help raise money for charity,” he said.
Trees have also gone to local charities and organizations, just from Morganti himself. The Chevy Chase Community Center, Alice Paul House, St. Bernard School, Aging Services, as well as nursing homes and veteran groups have all received trees from Morganti, who knew even when he started that he didn’t want to make money from the project.
“I didn’t want to sell them. … I didn’t want to be a business, I just wanted to do it on my terms. I don’t need the money,” he said. “I’d much rather give them away. Once you start selling them, it’s not fun any more.”
The greatest accomplishment, Morganti said, is seeing how his trees spread happiness throughout the community.
“It’s lots of fun,” he said. “I’m starting to be known as ‘The Christmas Tree Guy.’ If I ever see a kid, I give them a tree and they get so excited to get them. Seeing them get excited makes it all worth it.”