Now, Fanning, who turned 60 last week, is attempting it again, this time virtually from his Indiana home, when he sets off on a 530-mile ultramarathon Saturday morning as a participant in the annual Hoodoo 500. Participants in the real-life race will be riding in the event that starts in St. George, Utah.
Fanning will be using a riding platform called Zwift that allows him to simulate not only the distance of the race but the climbs and descents as well. Zwift is much like a Peloton stationary bicycle, he said, except it’s more self-training than coaching.
Fanning has decades of experience with riding long distances, including three attempts to finish the Race Across America, which he did in 1993. He completed the 3,000-mile course from California to Annapolis, Md., in 10 days, 19 hours. That year an Australian won the race in eight days, 20 hours.
The grueling race left him hospitalized on one attempt, thanks to the desert heat. Started in 1982, the Race Across America is one of the longest annual endurance races in the world.
For the Hoodoo 500, Fanning figures he’ll be competing against a dozen or so other virtual riders in his age group, and he expects to finish in about 30 hours.
He’ll have to check in every 80 to 90 miles, either via text message or email, with his position on the virtual course, which he chose because it has the 30,000 feet of climb required. That includes 2-mile stretches of nothing but uphill riding, he said.
This attempt will be very different, though, because Fanning won’t have to battle weather conditions, and he can take quick bathroom or snack breaks as his avatar coasts down some of the long descents, so he’ll still “be on the clock.”
“This will be a little easier,” he said, though just to be on the bike that long will be difficult.
The scenery is realistic through the Zwift platform, he said, and he can even chat with other virtual riders — “people you wouldn’t get to meet in real life, but you have something in common with.”
He has done some practice laps on the stationary bike to get familiar with the course, and on Tuesday, he joined riders in Australia for an 18-mile charity ride.
Saturday’s race — which will stretch into Sunday — is also for a good cause. He intends to raise money for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that provides summertime and after-school meals for children in need. He chose the charity after considerable research, he said, and after seeing children go hungry when he lived in the inner-city. And, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that need is greater than ever, he said.
“I think it’s a great idea.”
Donations to No Kid Hungry can be made at to www.guidestar.org. To follow Fanning’s progress, go to www.hoodoo500.com.