CENTER TOWNSHIP — A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police after he fled a traffic stop Sunday night in Indiana County, authorities said.
According to state police, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township just before midnight.
The man fled the stop, leading to a police chase that went on for several miles between Center and Homer City, police said.
Police say they used spike strips to try to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee.
During an encounter with the man along Route 119 near Tide Road in Center, he was shot by police, authorities said. He died at the scene.
It was not immediately clear how many troopers may have opened fire. No troopers were injured, state police said.
The trooper or troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.
The identity of the man had not been released as of Monday morning.
