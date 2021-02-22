An Armstrong Township woman has been jailed in lieu of $25,000 bond after an incident where she allegedly struck a man multiple times with a hammer.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers were called Friday at 9:31 p.m. to a domestic incident at a residence along Sylvan Acres Drive.
The victim was a 47-year-old Armstrong Township man.
Troopers said Deirdre Richards, 46, was taken into custody and arraigned Saturday night before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee on felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment charges.
Richards was placed in the Indiana County Jail where she awaits a preliminary hearing before Steffee on March 2.