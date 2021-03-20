On the morning of April 6, 2012, Micah Hobbs, of Monroeville, left for work at his construction job at sewage treatment center in McKeesport.
He was dead about 30 minutes later.
“I was feeling great,” Hobbs said. “I got up that morning, kissed my wife good bye and was looking forward to the day. It was Good Friday, Easter was coming up, and our shift that day was only going to be eight hours instead of 10 or 12. I had no plans, or no idea that I was going to die that day.”
While at the site, Hobbs was instructed to hook up some large panels on an outside wall to a crane to be moved on the site. Each panel weighed approximately 2 tons and could only be lifted by crane. However, a dummy bolt, which should have been in concrete, had been placed into PVC pipe, making the panel come loose as Hobbs was still attached to it.
“I heard a voice in my head and I knew it was God and he was saying, ‘Don’t go for this ride,’” Hobbs said. “I tried to leave the panel and I jumped off and tried to get away.”
But the panel came crashing down on top of him. Witnesses at the job site called for an ambulance. For over 20 minutes, Hobbs had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.
“When the ambulance came, they put me into a medically induced coma,” said Hobbs. “I was in the coma for three weeks and when I woke up I didn’t even realize that I had died. But I was attached to so much equipment. I had a (tracheotomy), a colostomy bag and a metal hula hoop all around my pelvis holding me in place.”
After waking from the coma, Hobbs spent four and a half months in the hospital, going through 29 surgeries and eventually moving into rehab to learn how to walk again. After two years of recovery, he eventually went back to work.
His recovery is nothing short of a miracle, doctors say. “My doctors said that, medically speaking, I should have brain damage,” Hobbs said. “The brain starts dying after six minutes without oxygen and I went for over 20. Not only did I live, but by all rights I shouldn’t be here speaking to you right now.”
But Hobbs is speaking, and he’s using his voice to bring the message of his survival and recovery to those who are willing to hear his story. He will be speaking at the YMCA virtual Good Friday Breakfast on April 2 at 7 a.m.
“The biggest message that I want to impart is that people need to trust in God,” Hobbs said. “God gave me a scripture and I’ve been repeating it all my life, and after the accident it took on a life of its own. That’s what I want people to see: To trust God and not lean on your own understanding.”
After the accident, Hobbs put more faith and trust in God than ever.
“I woke up with no memories, no clue that I had been dead,” he said. “I really had to trust and believe that God would continue to lead me. I believe that part of the reason I survived is because He wanted me to talk about it.”
Hobbs also hopes that those who tune in to his talk will be uplifted and given empowerment and renewed faith and trust.
“It can be emotional,” he said. “I hope that those emotions will allow people to be blessed and help them to use those emotions for a closer walk with God, or if they don’t already, to make them want to walk with God at all.”
Overall, Hobbs is excited to bring his story to the Indiana community: “I’m excited about it. I’ve worked in Indiana on the job a few times and I love Indiana. The people are always really nice.” The event will be streamed live on Facebook, but you must purchase a ticket to view the event. Tickets are $10 and available to purchase at the YMCA or on the YMCA webpage. After purchasing a ticket, a link will be sent to your email address for viewing the day before the event.
More information on Hobbs and his story can be found at www.journeybeautifulbook.com.