State police reported Andrew Kirk Rankin, 33, of Ernest, was apprehended Thursday in Indiana County after being wanted in connection to a drug delivery resulting in death.
Rankin was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who were working with the Pennsylvania State Police Task Force and members from Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation units.
Rankin was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell Sr. and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail, according to police.
On Sept. 1, 2021, Rankin was charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and criminal use of communication facility.
A preliminary hearing for Rankin is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 1:15 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.