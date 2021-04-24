Corey Smith was named recently as manager at First Commonwealth Bank’s Southtowne community office, located at 3100 Oakland Ave., Unit 27, White Township.
Smith most recently served as manager at First Commonwealth’s Homer City community office, a position he held since July 2016.
Before that he served in a similar role with Huntington National Bank.
In his role as the manager of the Southtowne office, Smith leads the development of his team to build small business and personal banking relationships to help First Commonwealth customers improve their financial lives through full-service banking, wealth, insurance and trust services.
“I have greatly enjoyed my time serving the residents of Homer City and Center Township for the past nearly five years. I am really looking forward to this opportunity in Indiana and meeting some new business and personal banking customers that I can help with their full financial needs,” Smith said.
Smith is a graduate of Fairmont State University in West Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical and Health Education. Smith resides in Indiana with his wife, Jennifer, and two children, Gavin and Rosalyn.