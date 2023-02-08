Clara Pregitzer

Natural areas account for the majority of urban parkland in the United States. However, this type of parkland is not well described, or understood, at a national scale, according to the presenter of Friends of White’s Woods Feb. 23 free webinar.

Dr. Clara Pregitzer, deputy director of conservation science at the Natural Areas Conservancy, will explain how the conservancy has worked with 17 U.S. cities to form the Forests in Cities Network to advance the science and practice of managing the vital forested natural areas.

