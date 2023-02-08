Natural areas account for the majority of urban parkland in the United States. However, this type of parkland is not well described, or understood, at a national scale, according to the presenter of Friends of White’s Woods Feb. 23 free webinar.
Dr. Clara Pregitzer, deputy director of conservation science at the Natural Areas Conservancy, will explain how the conservancy has worked with 17 U.S. cities to form the Forests in Cities Network to advance the science and practice of managing the vital forested natural areas.
“We will describe trends, challenges and opportunities related to urban natural areas,” Pregitzer said, “and provide an overview of several resources developed by the network including a newly released Urban Silviculture Guide that connects rural forest practices to urban settings. We will also describe a catalogue of resources compiled by the network to help make the case, assess, advocate for more resources, and manage urban natural areas.”
Pregitzer led the forest assessment component of the Natural Areas Conservancy Ecological Assessment for NYC parkland and the development of the Forest Management Framework. She previously worked with NYC Park’s Natural Resources Group conducting ecological assessments in over 1,500 acres of NYC parks.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in forestry from Northern Arizona University, a Master of Science in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Tennessee and is pursuing a doctorate at Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.
The Natural Areas Conservancy champions urban natural areas in New York City and across the nation through innovative research, partnerships and advocacy in the effort to increase the health and resilience of urban forests and wetlands, catalyze connections between people and nature, and strengthen the environmental workforce.