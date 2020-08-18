Many Pennsylvania school districts are planning a full return to the classroom this fall, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Education, though that could change after state health and education officials issued new reopening guidance last week.
Some 657 school districts, public charter schools and career and technical centers have submitted their reopening plans to the state, and 35 percent, or about 230, have indicated they plan to bring students back to class five days a week, the Education Department said.
About a quarter plan to start the year virtually, while more than 40 percent plan to offer a combination of remote and in-person instruction.
Some of the districts’ plans were submitted before the Wolf administration issued its latest reopening guidance, which says full, in-person instruction should be reserved for students in counties with a very low rate of new COVID-19 cases.
Some districts have already changed their reopening plans in response to the guidance, and others are expected to follow suit before the start of the school year, education officials said.
“This is going to be very fluid, and what districts think they’re going to do may look a lot different two weeks into the future based on transmission rates,” said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania on Monday:
CASES
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania rose another 384 on Monday, bringing the total to 124,844, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported. There were no new deaths statewide.
Infections in Indiana County rose by one Monday to 359, according to the health department. Deaths remained at eight. The county has now logged 6,771 negative tests.
NURSING HOME ORDER
The state on Monday ordered nursing homes and other facilities for older adults to supply N95 respirator masks to staff who directly care for residents with COVID-19, or who are suspecting of having the virus.
Nursing home staff have long complained about rationing of personal protective equipment.
“Many long-term care facilities have been working diligently to protect their staff from this virus. We have also heard from nurses and staff from across the state, and this order responds directly to their safety concerns,” Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, said in a written statement.
The virus has taken a dreadful toll on Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, with more than 5,000 deaths — or two-thirds of the statewide toll.