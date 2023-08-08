Robert F. Manzi Jr.

An Indiana area man is free on $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Monday on a felony count of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver the drug.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced the charges Monday against Sterling Friel, 25, who was arraigned July 26 before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.