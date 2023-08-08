An Indiana area man is free on $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Monday on a felony count of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver the drug.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced the charges Monday against Sterling Friel, 25, who was arraigned July 26 before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Manzi said the charges stem from an investigation that began in June, when the Indiana County Drug Task Force was contacted by a concerned local citizen, who said a drug transaction had taken place along the 100 block of North First Street in White Township.
“This concerned citizen helped our community by raising their concerns with our local law enforcement,” the district attorney said. “We appreciate their willingness to say something when they see something.”
Manzi said members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force used different investigative techniques, including a controlled purchase of cocaine by a confidential informant, to determine that Friel was selling powder and crack cocaine.
The district attorney said members of the task force obtained an arrest warrant for Friel, along with a search warrant for his residence.
Both were served on July 25.
Manzi said the task force was supported by Indiana Borough Police and the Indiana County Sheriff’s and Probation departments.
He said their search turned up approximately 63.5 grams of crack cocaine and/or powder cocaine, along with a digital scale, cash and other drug paraphernalia.
Manzi also had advice for others who might also find themselves in the role of concerned citizens.
“If you have any concerns of drug trafficking or other crime, please contact my office or your local law enforcement agency,” Manzi said. “Your identification will be kept confidential and you will be helping your community.”
The district attorney stressed that, ‘as with all defendants,” Friel is innocent until proven guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.