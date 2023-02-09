Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. has confirmed that he’s referred the allegations made by retired Indiana Detective John Scherf against Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
“I received allegations from Indiana Borough and pursuant to Pennsylvania law, I referred them to the Attorney General to have an independent investigation,” Manzi said Wednesday.
For the Indiana district attorney, it’s a recusal with good reason: “I work with all the police officers involved.”
That would include Schawl and Scherf, who remains a part-time Indiana County Sheriff’s Office deputy and chief of police in Cherry Tree Borough.
“Police officers are not allowed to be police officers,” Scherf told Schawl during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s council meeting. “None of your officers feel comfortable doing traditional police work.”
Scherf’s wife, Kristy, finished his remarks, which passed a three-minute limit for comments, saying officers trying to be proactive have been “scrutinized to the point of submission.”
After the public comment portion of the meeting, council went into an executive session after which Council President Dr. Peter Broad said the panel “takes seriously any allegations of criminal misconduct or any behaviors not in line with departmental policy.”
He said Scherf’s allegations — contained in a list of 71 claims Schawl passed along on Jan. 27, after redacting portions to protect privacy of various parties, to the Gazette and Renda Media and Digital — were referred by Mayor William B. Simmons to Manzi, who was expected to refer the allegations to the state’s highest law enforcement office.
“All criminal investigations are outside the purview of the council and mayoral authority to handle,” Broad said. “While the council and mayor will not take action under threat, intimidation or coercion, we believe it is our duty to vet any allegations made against any Borough employee.”
The council president also said “this event has given us the opportunity to address broader issues of workplace culture within the Borough operations as a whole.”
Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty was directed “to explore engaging an independent consultant to assess each department to ensure we are providing the best quality services to our residents while promoting a positive working environment for our employees.”
Council voted unanimously to accept Broad’s statement, including a vote of “full confidence and support” in Chief Schawl, whom Broad called “a true leader in our community with a reputation for honesty and integrity.”