Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. has confirmed that he’s referred the allegations made by retired Indiana Detective John Scherf against Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

“I received allegations from Indiana Borough and pursuant to Pennsylvania law, I referred them to the Attorney General to have an independent investigation,” Manzi said Wednesday.

