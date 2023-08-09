Church Street home raided by drug task force

This is how a home utilized by several apartments along Church Street in Indiana looked Friday morning, after multiple public safety departments went in to serve a search warrant and seek out a drug suspect who later was arrested in Blairsville.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Tuesday that Richard Shaffer, 38, of Indiana, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, an ungraded felony, in an arrest for which a warrant was served at approximately 6 a.m. Friday at an apartment at 523 Church Street in Indiana Borough.

That was what Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl called “a coordinated pre-planned law enforcement action” that utilized his officers.