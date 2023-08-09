Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Tuesday that Richard Shaffer, 38, of Indiana, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, an ungraded felony, in an arrest for which a warrant was served at approximately 6 a.m. Friday at an apartment at 523 Church Street in Indiana Borough.
That was what Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl called “a coordinated pre-planned law enforcement action” that utilized his officers.
“A wanted person is safely in custody of law enforcement,” Schawl said in a text Friday afternoon to The Indiana Gazette. “There (are) no other persons being sought within Indiana Borough, and there is no risk to public safety.”
An FBI spokeswoman in Pittsburgh acknowledged that her agency also was conducting law enforcement activity along that residential street south of the downtown Indiana business district.
As was the case with another drug-related arrest announced this week by Manzi, the district attorney said Shaffer’s arrest evolved out of an investigation triggered by a tip to the Indiana County Drug Task Force.
“Once again, that source is anonymous due to our investigation techniques,” Manzi said.
The district attorney said it was found that Shaffer was selling and/or distributing heroin in the Indiana County area.
Manzi said the Indiana County Drug Task Force used different investigative techniques, including a controlled purchase of heroin by a confidential informant, in a four-month investigation of Shaffer.
Manzi said Shaffer was charged in a criminal complaint with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for that controlled buy.
He said Tuesday that members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force reached out to a federal partner, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, to assist with the search warrant at 523 Church Street.
State police from Troop A, Indiana, and the Indiana County Sheriff’s office also were involved in serving that warrant.
During the search of that residence, Manzi said, narcotics were located, along with a digital scale and packaging material used to package and sell heroin.
Shaffer was not home at the time law enforcement agents arrived there. Manzi said the Blairsville Borough Police Department assisted in taking Shaffer into custody without incident in that community.
Shaffer was arraigned Friday afternoon before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and jailed in lieu of bond.
He since has posted $10,000 bond and is free pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
As was the case with the earlier drug-related arrest, Manzi asked the public, “if anyone has information regarding drug trafficking, please contact my office or your local police department.”
