Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Wednesday that, "after a full and thorough investigation, members of the Pennsylvania State Police were justified in their use of lethal force during a twenty-one-minute traffic pursuit that started on July 2, 2023, and ended on July 3, 2023," with the death of John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township.
Previously, State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a trooper operating a marked patrol unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before midnight July 2 in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township. Greenfield said a vehicle pursuit was then initiated and the driver, now identified as Dye, was determined to be the sole occupant of the fleeing vehicle.
As disclosed in his two-page statement, at the conclusion of that pursuit, Manzi said, "Dye’s actions trapped the initial responding trooper" between his truck, a parked police cruiser and the side rear view mirror on the truck, prompting the trooper, who was not identified, to utilize "lethal force against Mr. Dye by firing his police issued firearm. Mr. Dye succumbed to his injuries on scene. The vehicle was still in gear and was placed in park by a different trooper."
None of the troopers listed in Manzi's statement were identified by the district attorney.
Manzi said toxicological reports following Dye's death found that "his blood was positive for marijuana and his blood alcohol concentration was 0.193 percent. The BAC was almost 2.5 times higher than the legal limit." Manzi also said Dye was driving with a license suspended after a previous conviction for driving under the influence.
"It is my conclusion that the trooper’s use of force to protect his life, the lives of his fellow troopers and to stop the clear threat to the community on July 3, 2023, was justified under Pennsylvania law," Manzi said. "It is clear that the trooper's life was in imminent danger. It is also clear that the lives of the other troopers were in imminent danger due to the continued efforts to flee the police."
Pittsburgh attorney Steve Barth, who is representing Dye's mother Ruth Dye, said the district attorney was very accommodating with the family and notified the family before issuing his statement.
"There is no reason for me to doubt what the DA informed us," Barth said.
However, longtime family friend Hilary Krishnan, who was interviewed for a recent story regarding reaction from Dye's family and friends, said her only comment was, "We want to see the video."
Her mother Alida Cornelius, who helped raise Dye and still lives in Indiana, said she did not believe the state police handled the matter properly.
"People shouldn’t get shot and killed as a result of a traffic violation. They are poorly trained," Cornelius said in a Facebook message to The Indiana Gazette. "Until I see bodycam of John intentionally trying to hurt or back into that officer, I don’t believe just words."
Barth said the family would like to see the video, just to put some sort of conclusion to the matter.
"Sometimes just knowing how something unfolded would help with their healing process," Barth said.
Further details will be in Thursday's Indiana Gazette.
