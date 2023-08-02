John Vincent Dye

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Wednesday that, "after a full and thorough investigation, members of the Pennsylvania State Police were justified in their use of lethal force during a twenty-one-minute traffic pursuit that started on July 2, 2023, and ended on July 3, 2023," with the death of John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township.

Previously, State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a trooper operating a marked patrol unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before midnight July 2 in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township. Greenfield said a vehicle pursuit was then initiated and the driver, now identified as Dye, was determined to be the sole occupant of the fleeing vehicle.