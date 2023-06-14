Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Tuesday that his office had filed civil complaints in the county’s Common Pleas Court against 10 businesses under Pennsylvania’s Consumer Protection Law, for selling cannabidiol or CBD products and related materials.
He said CPL authorizes his office to seek injunctions, fines and other lawful relief for unfair and deceptive acts or practices against Pennsylvania consumers.
He said the 10 stores advertised for sale various items, including CBD-infused food items, delta-8 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and other similar products that are unlawful in Pennsylvania.
“There is a great deal of misleading information regarding these products,” Manzi said. “It is incumbent on any business to be aware of the law governing their work and to abide by them.”
Manzi said the Office of the District Attorney received complaints regarding several of these businesses (which were not identified in the news release) over the past few months.
He said the complaints included allegations that items were being sold to minors, that products were not as they were advertised, or that certain items were lawful when that is untrue.
Manzi said the Indiana County Drug Task Force and Indiana County Detective Bureau conducted an investigation into the products being sold from various stores throughout Indiana County.
He said the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab tested the items and determined that the businesses were in violation of the law.
The complaints filed under CPL ask the court to enjoin the defendants from mislabeling items, misleading the public as to their legal status and from selling certain items.
If this request is granted and the businesses continue to violate the law, Manzi said, the court is authorized to fine the business owners or to close their businesses.
Once the complaints were filed in court, the district attorney said, county detectives and sheriff’s deputies served legal paperwork on the businesses, informing them of the findings of the investigation.
He said those businesses were cooperative and several immediately removed unlawful products from their shelves and asked for assistance in complying with applicable law.
“This process will allow businesses that truly wish to comply with the law to do so without fines, criminal charges or the closure of their shops,” the district attorney said. “If a store chooses to operate outside of the law, they will face expensive fines and may face criminal charges.”
Manzi said he would like to see every business in the community be successful, but it has to be within the confines of the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.