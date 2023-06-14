Robert F. Manzi Jr.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Tuesday that his office had filed civil complaints in the county’s Common Pleas Court against 10 businesses under Pennsylvania’s Consumer Protection Law, for selling cannabidiol or CBD products and related materials.

He said CPL authorizes his office to seek injunctions, fines and other lawful relief for unfair and deceptive acts or practices against Pennsylvania consumers.