“After a full and thorough investigation,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday, it was determined that “members of the Pennsylvania State Police were justified in their use of lethal force during a twenty-one-minute traffic pursuit” of John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township, late July 2 and into early July 3.

In a two-page statement issued around noon Wednesday, the district attorney said Dye was shot to death when actions at the end of the pursuit “trapped the initial responding trooper between Mr. Dye’s truck, the parked police cruiser to his driver’s side and the side rear view mirror on Mr. Dye’s truck.”