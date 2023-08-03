“After a full and thorough investigation,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday, it was determined that “members of the Pennsylvania State Police were justified in their use of lethal force during a twenty-one-minute traffic pursuit” of John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township, late July 2 and into early July 3.
In a two-page statement issued around noon Wednesday, the district attorney said Dye was shot to death when actions at the end of the pursuit “trapped the initial responding trooper between Mr. Dye’s truck, the parked police cruiser to his driver’s side and the side rear view mirror on Mr. Dye’s truck.”
Manzi said that trooper, who was not identified, utilized “lethal force against Mr. Dye by firing his police issued firearm. Mr. Dye succumbed to his injuries on scene. The vehicle was still in gear and was placed in park by a different trooper.”
None of the troopers involved in the matter were identified.
“I do not release the name of any individual, police officer or civilian, that is not being charged with a crime,” Manzi wrote in a subsequent email to The Indiana Gazette.
“It is my conclusion that the trooper’s use of force to protect his life, the lives of his fellow troopers and to stop the clear threat to the community on July 3, 2023, was justified under Pennsylvania law,” the district attorney stated. “It is clear that the trooper’s life was in imminent danger. It is also clear that the lives of the other troopers were in imminent danger due to the continued efforts to flee the police.”
Pittsburgh attorney Steve Barth, who is representing Dye’s mother, Ruth Dye, said the district attorney was very accommodating with the family and notified the family before issuing his statement.
“There is no reason for me to doubt what the DA informed us,” Barth said.
However, the DA’s statement did not satisfy family friend Hilary Krishnan or her mother Alida Cornelius who called John Dye a “very good person who was developmentally delayed.”
Krishnan said her only comment was, “We want to see the video.”
“We still can’t get the coroner report or the state troopers’ report,” Cornelius added in a message to the Gazette.
State police have not responded to the Indiana Gazette’s Act 22 request for all audio and video recordings by police involving the fatal shooting of Dye. The Gazette filed the Act 22 request July 10 with the state police’s Bureau of Records and Identification.
Act 22 allows the public to request audio or video recordings from police departments in Pennsylvania. According to the act, law enforcement agencies have 30 days to respond to a request before it is automatically considered denied, which could prompt an appeal.
Krishnan and Cornelius, who helped raise John in his teens, said in an earlier report that Dye had a “child-like” personality and way of thinking, which they believe contributed to why he fled police.
Barth said the family would like to see the video, just to put some sort of conclusion to the matter.
“Sometimes just knowing how something unfolded would help with their healing process,” Barth said.
The encounter began, Manzi said, when a state trooper who saw Dye’s truck attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop in which Dye initially complied.
“The trooper exited his vehicle to speak with the driver,” the Indiana County prosecutor stated. “Before reaching the driver’s side window, Mr. Dye shifted his truck into drive and sped away.”
The district attorney said Dye reached speeds of over 65 mph in a residential zone during that 21-minute pursuit.
“Mr. Dye drove with his vehicle either partially or entirely on the wrong side of the road, failed to stop at traffic signals and almost rolled his truck during a reckless turn,” Manzi wrote. “The trooper conducting the initial traffic stop has many years of experience investigating DUI offenses and he reasonably believed that Mr. Dye was driving while intoxicated.”
The Indiana County DA observed that Dye’s driving privilege was suspended from a previous DUI conviction, and that such convictions or driving with a license suspended for DUI can result in incarceration.
“During July 4th celebrations in 2022, Mr. Dye was confronted by a witness for driving while intoxicated,” Manzi wrote. “The witness told him that he could be returned to jail if he was caught. Mr. Dye said, ‘they are going to have to shoot me because I am not going back to jail.’”
Furthermore, Manzi wrote, “Dye was on active parole supervision with past felony and misdemeanor convictions.”
Other state troopers assisted with attempts to stop the pursuit in a safe manner, Manzi wrote, utilizing spike stripes that were successfully deployed to deflate the front passenger tire of the S-10.
“Despite that, Mr. Dye continued to flee,” the DA’s statement continued. “Multiple attempts were made to block Mr. Dye’s vehicle with police cruisers. Instead of stopping, Mr. Dye drove through residential yards and business properties. Mr. Dye intentionally struck one state police cruiser during an attempted blockade of his path despite there being ample room to drive around the cruiser.”
The pursuit ended on the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 119 headed toward Blairsville.
“The state police utilized a rolling roadblock to stop the S-10,” Manzi wrote. “In this, a cruiser is situated to the front of the S-10, another to the driver’s side of the S-10 and a third to the rear of the S-10 as they slowly bring the vehicle to a halt. There were guide rails on the passenger side of the S-10. Once Mr. Dye was stopped, the initial responding trooper placed his vehicle in park and quickly moved to the driver’s window of Mr. Dye’s truck.”
The district attorney stated that the trooper had to move sideways between Mr. Dye’s truck and the police cruiser stopped immediately next to it due to the narrow distance between them.
“Fellow troopers exited their vehicles and surrounded Mr. Dye’s truck to the front and side passenger sides,” Manzi’s statement continued. “The troopers gave clear instructions for Mr. Dye to stop his vehicle and raise his hands for them to see. Mr. Dye refused to comply, placed his vehicle in reverse and accelerated. The S-10 accelerated with enough force to leave multiple skid marks on the roadway. While accelerating in reverse, he pushed the police cruiser that was parked behind him at least two full car lengths. He navigated his truck in a reverse ninety-degree angle that closed the area between his truck and the police cruiser parked to the driver side of his truck.”
Those actions trapped the initial responding trooper, Manzi stated, forcing the state patrolman to utilize “lethal force against Mr. Dye by firing his police issued firearm. Mr. Dye succumbed to his injuries on scene.”
Cornelius, who still lives in Indiana, said she did not believe the state police handled the matter properly.
“People shouldn’t get shot and killed as a result of a traffic violation. They are poorly trained,” Cornelius said in a Facebook message to The Indiana Gazette. “Until I see bodycam of John intentionally trying to hurt or back into that officer, I don’t believe just words.”
She also contended that the first thing Manzi said he called Dye’s mother and brother was, “Are you planning on a lawsuit?”
Manzi said he never asked anyone if there would be a civil lawsuit.
He said Cornelius’ statement “is patently false. I had a scheduled Zoom call with Mr. Dye’s mother and brother that was coordinated by the investigating trooper. Neither his mother or brother appeared. I called Mr. Dye’s brother three times and he did not answer. The phone would not allow me to leave a message. I called Mr. Dye’s mother. She politely asked me if I would be willing to call her attorney. She provided his name and number. I spoke with her attorney. This occurred all prior to the release.”
As for whether there should be a lawsuit, Manzi said in his email to the Gazette, “That is for Mr. Dye’s family to determine if they wish to proceed. My only question was whether they wished to meet with me. John’s mother preferred I speak with her attorney and I did so.”
Manzi said members of the state police from Troop A, Greensburg, “conducted a thorough and professional investigation,” using dash cam recordings from three motor vehicles, police radio transmissions, videos from several surrounding businesses and residents, phone records, witness interviews, including interviews with the troopers involved in this incident, autopsy reports and toxicology reports.
In turn, he said, all of that evidence was reviewed by the county detective bureau.
Indiana Gazette staff writer Frey Heide contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.