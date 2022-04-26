On Monday, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission announced the launch of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Connected initiative’s Connectivity Roadmap.
It is meant to guide the SPC as well as county leadership, and regional stakeholders in Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland and seven other counties around the city of Pittsburgh.
“The plan is intended to act as a catalyst in proactively assisting the region to collect, develop and prioritize projects and initiatives in order to take advantage of just the tremendous amount of funding that is available right now and going to be available shortly through the bipartisan infrastructure law for broadband,” SPC Deputy Executive Director and SWPA Connected Project Manager Andy Waple said during a Monday webinar.
Organizers of Monday’s event said some $65.5 billion is available nationwide for broadband expansion.
SPC said the Connectivity Roadmap was developed in collaboration with representatives of the 10 counties and the city, state and local governments, and industry experts, and through public engagement in communities most impacted by the lack of reliable or affordable internet.
“The Connectivity Roadmap is a wonderful example of what we have been striving for, not only from a regional level but from a statewide perspective”, said state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene County.
Also involved were Carnegie Mellon University and the organization Allies for Children.
“We had the opportunity to meet with residents through community conversations across the region to incorporate the real challenges faced in daily lives as part of the roadmap solution,” said Jamie Baxter, executive director at Allies for Children. “Many of the personal stories we heard reinforced the mission of this initiative — that the internet is essential for our communities to connect and learn, it’s expensive and unreliable for many residents, and rural communities feel left behind.”
Karen Lightman, director of CMU’s Metro21: Smart Cities Institute, said “it also provides the information and resources our communities need to better understand what the internet can offer.”
Discussion of the roadmap dates to 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 has put new importance behind the effort.
“The COVID-19 virus made us really rethink broadband,” Waple said.
The rethinking led to development of a map showing that most of southwestern Pennsylvania has download speeds under 50 megabits-per-second (underserved) or under 25 Mbps (unserved).
Areas in the region where downloads and uploads each top 100 Mbps are miniscule.
Download speeds between 50 and 99 Mbps are more common in Allegheny and Butler counties but found only in small areas in the remaining eight counties (which also include Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland).
“We are incredibly grateful to our partners and residents who helped us in the development of this roadmap,” said SPC Executive Director Vincent Valdes. “Our goal is to support our region in building the infrastructure to connect our residents and businesses to the internet and resources they need to thrive.”
So far, the map shows a large divide in digital access between urban centers and rural towns, with at least 5 percent of all locations served by only one provider, which limits options, services and affordability.
SPC researchers found more than 500 community anchor institutions, 15.000 businesses and 36,000 households are underserved or unserved.
Several key areas were identified, based on coverage, speed and affordability available to urban, suburban and urban populations, in comparison to demographic and socioeconomic conditions.
Locally, that includes large swaths of Indiana and Fayette counties, areas of Armstrong County northeast of Kittanning, as well as patches along the Laurel Highlands in Westmoreland County, and in Washington County near the border with West Virginia’s northern panhandle.
“We didn’t just look at broadband data sets,” Waple said. “We looked at environmental justice factors, and also Title VI metrics.”
Or, as he also put it, typically overlooked areas.
Title VI refers to a portion of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.
Environmental justice factors have been emphasized recently by the Wolf administration and state Department of Environmental Protection.
They define EJ areas as any census tract where 20 percent or more individuals live at or below the federal poverty line, and/or 30 percent or more of the population identifies as a non-White minority, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the federal guidelines for poverty.
In southwestern Pennsylvania that includes neighborhoods in and around the city of Pittsburgh, the Mon Valley, portions of Fayette County, and such areas as Washington, Indiana, Kittanning, Derry Township and much of northern Indiana County.
The roadmap also provides several tools to guide the selection of projects as priorities shift, including a Project Identification Decision Tree and Measures of Effectiveness.
Projects involved in that selection included:
• One from Indiana to Bolivar, involving installation of fixed broadband along U.S. Route 422 from U.S. Route 119 near Indiana east to state Route 259, then south along state Route 259 to Bolivar.
It would include building fiber spurs off of main corridors to adjacent roads and properties to serve adjacent homes and communities, and would connect to resources available providing well served speeds near Indiana to enhance options of served and unserved communities
• Two in Perry Township, Armstrong County, one involving installation of fixed broadband along Jackson Avenue, Knox Road and Peach Road from central Parker to the Allegheny River, the other continueing along Knox Road, Gibson Road and state Route 4002 to the Perry Township Municipal Building.
• One in Westmoreland County where wireless communication towers would be installed in the vicinity of Fairfield Township to provide internet access to the valley that is currently unserved, connecting to existing wireless resources to the west and east.
• A regional ring following major highways including U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong and Indiana counties, and U.S. Routes 22 and 119 in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
The report includes 12 regional goals and over 70 strategies as well as recommendations and next steps for the SPC, county and city leadership, and other partners to improve broadband infrastructure, tools, and skills across southwestern Pennsylvania.
“Initiatives like this are exactly what the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority aims to highlight and encourage as collaboration and partnership between government, public and private parties is essential to advancing connectivity in our communities,” said Snyder, one of 11 members of the PBDA, an agency tasked with administering federal and state funds to support broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas of the state.
Other PBDA members are state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset County; state Sens. John Kane, D-Delaware County, and Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York County; Center for Rural Pennsylvania Executive Director Dr. Kyle Kopko; Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown-Dutrieuille; state Community and Economic Development Secretary Neil Weaver and interim DCED Executive Director Sheri R. Collins; acting state Budget Secretary Greg Thall; and state General Services Secretary Curt Topper, Education Secretary Noe Ortega and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
More details about the SPC’s initiative can be found at www.spcregion.org/connected/.