Friends of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus being held prisoner in Russia are planning a rally this afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in Washington, D.C.
Marc Fogel, an educator who also has ties to Butler and Allegheny counties, “is nearly 62 years old, suffering from a debilitating spinal condition,” according to Deb Yarnick, a friend of Fogel who set up a GoFundMe page to cover costs of the rally and managed to raise $3,695 out of a $4,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.
“He has been a history teacher at international schools in Colombia, Malaysia, Oman, and Venezuela,” Zarnick wrote, raising points also made previously by other Fogel supporters, including members of Congress and IUP officials.
“Marc and (his wife) Jane lived and worked in Russia since 2012, teaching at the Anglo-American School of Moscow,” Zarnick wrote. “In August 2021, in a similar incident as Brittney Griner, he was arrested for less than an ounce of medical marijuana in Russia and was sentenced to 14 years of hard labor in a hard labor Russian penal colony #2 Rybinsk prison.”
Fogel’s supporters thought he might be released at the same time as Griner, a women’s pro basketball star who was freed by the Russians in December 2022 in exchange for Viktor Bout, described by The New York Times as “a Russian arms dealer known as the ‘Merchant of Death,’ who had been serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to sell weapons to people who said they planned to kill Americans.”
Fogel’s plight is the focus of legislation introduced last month by four Pennsylvania members of the United States House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Aspinwall, joined with fellow U.S. Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township; Mike Kelly, R-Butler; and Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, to introduce the Marc Fogel Act.
Deluzio said this legislation would amend the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to require more transparency from the State Department to Congress on the process of designating wrongful detainment upon American imprisoned overseas.
In other words, it would require the State Department to provide Congress with copies of documents and communications on why a wrongful determination has or has not been made in cases of U.S. nationals detained abroad within six months of arrest.
“Our priority is to get Marc’s name heard and have Marc declared wrongfully detained by our government officials,” Zarnick wrote. “This is Marc’s only way to come home.”
The U.S. State Department has not done so.
“The department continuously reviews the circumstances surrounding the detentions of U.S. nationals overseas, including those in Russia, for indicators that they are wrongful,” a State Department spokesman told The Indiana Gazette last month. The spokesman reiterated that “the U.S. government continues to call on the Russian government to release Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds.”
