Also Marc Fogel

Marc Fogel is shown at his home.

 Courtesy Friends of Marc Fogel

Friends of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus being held prisoner in Russia are planning a rally this afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in Washington, D.C.

Marc Fogel, an educator who also has ties to Butler and Allegheny counties, “is nearly 62 years old, suffering from a debilitating spinal condition,” according to Deb Yarnick, a friend of Fogel who set up a GoFundMe page to cover costs of the rally and managed to raise $3,695 out of a $4,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.