Margaret Road work ongoing (copy)

From May, some of the work Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh was doing as part of the $25 million Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project, which will include roadway realignment, sight distance and geometrics in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in White Township-based District 10 is alerting motorists that Margaret Road will reopen Sunday in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

The roadway had been closed with a detour since July 24 as crews completed excavation and drainage work.