The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in White Township-based District 10 is alerting motorists that Margaret Road will reopen Sunday in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
The roadway had been closed with a detour since July 24 as crews completed excavation and drainage work.
Meanwhile, work is continuing on the Margaret Road Intersection Project with the construction of two new temporary roads, one at each end of the project, to allow for the new road tie-ins onto U.S. Route 422.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said this includes excavation, temporary drainage, and paving.
She said traffic will be moved onto the temporary roads later this year.
Meanwhile, she added, motorists should be alert for construction vehicles crossing Route 422 and Margaret Road.
Ultimately, the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project is meant to provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning.
Gibbs said the project incorporates two new structures consisting of a concrete box culvert and a two-span bridge over Cherry Run that spans state Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh is contractor for the $25 million project, which has an estimated completion date of June 2025.
The project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program, which provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.
