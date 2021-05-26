The Marion Center Area School District approved a proposed budget of $27,040,365 at a meeting on Monday night.
The budget has no movement from the previous year and has tentative tax structures of 11.9631 mills for the real estate tax, 0.85 percent for earned income tax and 0.50 percent for real estate transfer tax.
The budget will be available for review by the public by contacting the administrative office. A vote on the final budget is expected June 28.
The board also approved the list of 103 seniors who have tentatively met the requirements to graduate on June 3 this year.
Board member Charles Beatty Jr. put forth a motion to make masks a personal choice for those in the district or for those visiting the district, and asked if that was something that the board was allowed to do.
“The board can do whatever they see fit,” Superintendent Clint Weimer said. “My recommendation is still, for this school year, to have a mask policy within our buildings and follow the recommendations from Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and CDC, and to continue to wear masks at school-sponsored events. The school board can go against recommendations, the repercussions of that, I cannot tell you.”
Beatty’s motion would cover at least the end of the school year. “I know I was at a track event last week,” he said, “and our coaches still mandated to wear masks outside at the track meet and the other team, nobody was wearing them, but our team was.”
The district is currently following all CDC guidelines and recommendations. Athletes do not wear masks while participating in their sport; however, they do wear them while gathering on the bench or in the dugouts. While they are in the event or on the field masks are not required.
The official motion was to allow the option for students and staff to make a personal choice to wear a mask going forward. The motion would be counter to CDC recommendations, despite the easing of some restrictions.
“Even though some of the indoor restrictions will lessen, to my knowledge, still on May 31 ... the wearing of a mask is still a recommendation and guidance from PDE and CDC,” Weimer said. “They’re still recommending for schools and certain businesses to still wear masks.”
Beatty put forth that these are just recommendations and not currently mandates.
With just a few more days left in the school year, Board President Gregg Sacco said, “This is obviously a controversial item of debate. There are no right or wrong answers to it. To me, there’s a big difference between getting through the end of the year and indoors and outdoors ... I’d have no problem to agreeing to (a motion) to an outdoor effect myself, but I think indoors, we probably ought to stay with the scientific guidance that’s governing the law, so to speak. As a public institution we ... tread through the lines of what the laws dictate upon us and make us do at times.”
Once put to vote, the motion failed with a vote of 3 to 5 among the eight members present.
Board members voting against the motion were Ron Fulton, Chuck Glasser, Tony Moretti, William Cornman and Gregg Sacco. Those in favor were Beatty, Victoria Dicken and Dwight Farmery.
In other agenda items, the board approved:
• A professional services agreement with ARIN IU-28 for occupational and physical therapy services for the 2021-22 school year.
• Participation in the ARIN IU-28 guest teacher consortium for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $500.
• An agreement with IUP student teaching.
• The resignation, with regret, of Dr. Lindsay Parks as the school physician.
• The acceptance of a quote from East American Inc. for paving at a cost of $13,459.25.
• The purchase of a hot food serving center table and a utility serving counter at a cost of $10,158.
• The entrance into an agreement with Care Unlimited Inc. to provide nursing services for the 2021-22 school year.
• The entrance into an agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service for 2021-22 at a cost of $4,775.
• Unpaid days for Nancy Janosko and Jenna Yurky; for Michele Peterson on May 11 and 18; and for Jessica Eiselman on May 25.
• The resignations, with regret, of McCreery Elementary fourth-grade teacher Jacalyn Matz, effective June 5; Kimberly Keith, nutrition services, effective May 21; and Mary Ann Wheeler, junior high assistant cross country coach for the 2021 season.
• The granting of tenure to: Scott Beegle, Katie Monsour and Breanna Traxler, who have satisfied the requirements as dictated by PDE laws and regulations for a contract as a professional employee with the district.
• The addition of Michaela Lydic, Todd McGee, Emily Hayes, Emily Risinger and Glenda Cribbs to the list of substitute teachers and Jonathon Smith as a substitute lifeguard.
• Accepted, with regret, the letter of resignation from Lexee Hile as a custodian and also her addition to the substitute custodial list.
• The resignation of Valerie Slade as lifeguard.
• The four-year administrative compensation plan for the non-certified (Act 93) group with a 2.5 percent salary increase for each year of the agreement.
• Accepted, with regret, the notice of retirement of Stanley Hudzicki, fourth-grade teacher, with more than 35 years of service, effective June 5.
• The hiring of Charles Crossland Jr. and Barry Sheppard as 12-month, eight-hour custodians.
• The appointing of board members Glasser and Cornman as voting delegates to the PSBA Delegate Assembly.
• The re-appointment of Cornman as treasurer for a one-year term.