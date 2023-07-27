State police and local firefighters said Thursday morning that a Marion Center woman who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been located and found to be safe.
State Police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Sheila M. Rowley, 60, was located early Thursday morning.
"Troopers would like to thank members of the community, media and the many assisting agencies who were involved in the search," Greenfield said.
On Facebook at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department posted: "The search for the missing individual from (Wednesday) night's search detail has been located and is now safe."
MCVFD thanked all parties involved for their assistance. That included state police, Creekside and Clymer volunteer firefighters, a K-9 team from the Greensburg Fire Department, a state police drone team and an Indiana County Emergency Management Agency drone team.
The Marion Center firefighters posted that the search went on for just over eight hours Wednesday night and early Thursday, with searchers working on foot and all-terrain vehicles over a five-square-mile area.
