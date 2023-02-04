marion center bank logo.jpg

Marion Center Bank recently announced that it has formed a partnership with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency to bring its customers a suite of student loan products with low costs and great benefits — the PA Forward Student Loan Program.

Exclusively for Pennsylvania students and their families, the PA Forward Student Loan Program has everything customers could be looking for in a private student loan with features such as no application or origination fees; fixed competitive interest rates; and multiple repayment options.