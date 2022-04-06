At a special meeting Monday night, the Marion Center School Board met and approved to name the gymnasium at the junior/senior high school in honor of Donald Dean Seanor.
Seanor has been with the district in various positions for more than 50 years and is no stranger to the world of athletics.
A graduate of Dayton High School, Seanor was an All-State basketball player who earned a Division I scholarship to Kent State University. While at Kent State, he played Division I basketball, where he led the team in scoring and ranked fifth nationally in free throw accuracy.
Upon graduating college, he accepted his first and only teaching position at Marion Center. In 1967, he began his career there as an elementary physical education teacher.
Seanor also coached Marion Center basketball from 1976-80 and averaged 20 wins per season, including a school-record 28 in the 1978-79 season. His teams won Indiana County League and Appalachian Conference Championships.
Seanor taught at Marion Center for 42 years, teaching thousands of students, including multiple generations of families who live in the area, and for 25 years, he served as the community service recreation director.
He also spearheaded multiple programs and initiatives that benefited youth athletics in the Marion Center area. It was through his efforts that an elementary athletic program was instilled in the district. He also started programs that led to the high school’s dominance in girls’ sports including basketball teams that won 163 straight conference games.
The resolution that was passed to name the gymnasium after Seanor stated that “Mr. Seanor has dedicated himself to being a constructive influence in the lives of others through his commitment to education, teaching the importance of sportsmanship, camaraderie and commitment to doing one’s best, and has earned the respect, affection, and gratitude of the students, athletes, parents, coaches, faculty and staff members of Marion Center Area School District and the northern Indiana County community.”
Seanor wasn’t aware of the move to name the gym after him until recently.
“Apparently there had been petitions going around all winter at basketball games,” he said. “They’d pass them around at home games and away games, and I never picked up on it. But, they got enough signatures to make it happen.”
Seanor said that he thanks Alicia Haggerty, a former Marion Center teacher who now works at Indiana and whose children attend Marion Center, and Shawnee Armstrong, a staff member at Marion Center, for helping to circulate the petitions.
“I’m really appreciative of their efforts,” Seanor said.
Seanor attended the meeting Monday night when the resolution was passed and was grateful for everyone who helped make it a reality.
“I’m humbled; I really am,” Seanor said. “I’m appreciative to the board and the administration and the community for everything they’ve done. I’ve joked for a while about being there for so long that they were probably going to name something after me, but I never once thought they’d do it,” he added with a laugh.
“But really, it’s amazing. I went to high school in Dayton, and for away games, I’d come to this gymnasium. I even walked out of those doors in my senior year, and I never imagined it would be named for me some day.”
Seanor also wanted to thank his daughter, Alison Seanor, for her help with the process, and Kim Kunkle for putting together a slideshow for the meeting.
“So many people have helped to make this happen,” Seanor said. “And it’s not something that I went into these positions hoping for ... it wasn’t for the honor or anything. I just loved teaching, and I enjoyed working with the kids for all these years. You don’t do something for this long if you don’t really enjoy it.”
The official naming ceremony for the gymnasium will be held May 21, and more details will be released by the district before that date.