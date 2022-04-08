Students from Mrs. Julie Brendlinger’s classes at Rayne Elementary and McCreery Elementary in Marion Center recently competed in the K’NEX STEM Design Challenge hosted by the ARIN IU 28.
Students were challenged to design and construct an improvement to transportation or create their own unique mode of transportation.
Creations needed to be environmentally friendly and could be constructed using K’NEX, recycled materials or a combination of both.
Students researched basic engineering principles, created a blueprint, composed a journal of their progress and created an oral presentation of their solution.
They had two hours to reconstruct their creation at the competition based off of their blueprints and pictures.
Rayne students created the Megaplex, a vehicle that could both and fly and float due to multipurpose, buoyant wings powered by solar fuel. McCreery students designed the Blub Sub Enterprize, a water-powered vehicle that allowed passengers to explore the ocean in mini-exploratory pods.
Rayne earned third place and McCreery earned honorable mention for their inventions.