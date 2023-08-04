With $20,000 worth of help from the Indiana County Endowment grant program, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was able to purchase new self-contained breathing cylinders, that will allow that department to remain in compliance for another 15 years.
The fire department said the National Fire Protection Association requires that those cylinders be replaced every 15 years without exception — but it comes at a hefty cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.