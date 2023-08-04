Celebrating new breathing gear

Shown from left are Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department President Gavin Misko, Paige Gandolfi of the Indiana County Endowment Program, and MCVFD Lt. Kevin Reed Jr, Firefighters Ben Rudd and Justin Saunders, Junior Firefighter Chaz Dunlop and Fire Chief Jeff Dunlop.

 Courtesy Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department

With $20,000 worth of help from the Indiana County Endowment grant program, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was able to purchase new self-contained breathing cylinders, that will allow that department to remain in compliance for another 15 years.

The fire department said the National Fire Protection Association requires that those cylinders be replaced every 15 years without exception — but it comes at a hefty cost.