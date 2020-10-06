Garet Wells, right, a graduate of Marion Center Area High School and Indiana County Technology Center, was awarded the $10,000 Heidi Allison Character Award, which kicked off the second annual ICTC Heidi and Tom Allison Golf Outing on Saturday at Meadow Lanes Golf Course.
The award was established after the 2018 death of Heidi Allison, an instructor at ICTC, who fought cancer.
Preschool teacher Kathy Rifendifer donated $4,250 toward the award.
Kathy’s husband, Rick, passed away this past year from cancer.
Pictured with Wells is Heidi’s husband, AJ Allison.