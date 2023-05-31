Marion Center Area High School will hold its graduation ceremonies for 93 seniors at 6 p.m. Thursday at John Mallino Stadium.
The annual senior awards assembly will be held this morning, and the vespers ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
The valedictorian is Camryn Sacco and the salutatorian is Rebecca Spence.
Members of the Class of 2023 are:
Danielle Adams, Ethan Ashbaugh, Michael Bailey, Timothy Barrett, Alexander Beatty, Kaleb Behune, Jacie Bender, Jordan Bender, Abbigale Bernard, Hunter Bish, Parker Black, Nathan Bothell, Dakota Bracken, Dawson Bracken, Madelyn Buffone, Milo Casteel, Aimee Cessna, Alex Cessna, Owen Conner, Liam Cornetto, Austin Crawford, Alexander Cummins, Matthew Cummins, Chloe Davis, Calvin Donohoo, Kenadee Elkin, Abigail Fabri, Rachel Fox, Alex Fry, Zane Fulton, Branden Gaston, Makayla Goodlin, Joshua Graff, Dillon Green, Alexis Groce, Alexis Haney, Sierra Hart-Fabbri, Gage Heilburn, Brenna Hodak, Maggie Hood, Cody Hoover, Savannah Hoover, Alexander Johnson, Dakota Johnson, Gabrielle Johnson, Sadie Juart, Shayleah Juart, Haley Kellar, Xiamara Kerr, Ethan Klingensmith, Brady Leasure, Milayna Leasure, Justin Livingston, Lyndsay Mallory, Owen Mattis, Jeremy McGraw, Travis Midock, Trevor Midock, Kaylee Monoskey, Shelby Murphy, Emily Orr, Madelyn Orr, Nicolas Pacconi, Denton Park, Jordan Parsell, Dakoda Patterson, Nicholas Pavelko, Braden Reichenbach, Hailey Reinard, Alexis Roush, Giana Ruddock, Reagan Ryen, Camryn Sacco, Bentley Schultz, Trinity Schweizer, Maggie Shadle, Amy Shaffer, Bryanna Sheffar, Luke Slade, Molly Sleppy, Klara Smith, Quintessa Smith-Briggs, Rebecca Spence, Angel Steffish, Camden Stewart, Angel VanHorn, Kolton VanHorn, Olivia Vehovic, Haylie Vincent, Daniel Waltermire, Ella Wells, Hailegh Weston, Allison Yeomans
